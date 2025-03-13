Fiji women register first win in Cricket Championship

Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga [2nd from right] after being named the Player of the Match [Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Women secured their first win against France, defeating them by 56 runs in the Pacific-France T20i Women’s Cricket Championship in New Caledonia.

Fiji’s skipper Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga was named player of the match.

Fiji Women posted a total of 115 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

They reached 50 runs in 8.4 overs and then 100 runs in 16.5 overs.

Karalaini Vakuruivalu top-scored with 19, while Akosita Poulter contributed 2 runs.

Fiji Women’s bowling attack proved too strong for France, who struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for just 59 runs in 16.4 overs.

They reached 50 runs in 14 overs, but then lost all 10 wickets. Glenda Jaine was the last batter standing with 4 runs.

Both teams will play again tomorrow in the 3rd/4th place play-off before the final is played between Vanuatu and Samoa.

