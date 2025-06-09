England-India Oval test heading for thrilling finale

[Source: Reuters]

India ended a gripping third day that ebbed and flowed leading England by 323 runs in the final test at The Oval on Saturday with the game and series still hanging in the balance.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s patient 118 led the touring side to a total of 396, England were set a victory target of 374 with two days remaining. Mohammed Siraj bowled Zak Crawley with the final ball of the day to reduce the hosts to 50-1.

India are favourites to secure victory and draw the series, but England, who racked up 373-5 to win the first test, will still fancy their chances of completing what would be by far the highest successful test run chase at the south London ground.

India had dominated the morning session as Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep shared a stubborn century partnership to frustrate a toothless England attack under murky skies.

The home side’s callow seam attack looked bereft of ideas and inspiration, and their sloppy catching continued.

Jamie Overton removed Deep for 66 just before lunch with a ball that lifted sharply, but the England team and the majority of the spectators looked as gloomy as the weather as the players trudged off.

The hosts removed Shubman Gill with the first ball after lunch, however, the India captain trapped lbw by Gus Atkinson for 11 and failing to get the decision overturned on review.

