Cricketers looks forward T20 tournament

[File Photo]

With six Pacific Island countries participating in this year’s International T20 Cricket Competition, organizers are expecting an exciting and tough competition.

The Australian Defense Force and New Zealand will be forming the seventh team to participate in the tournament which starts this Saturday.

Fiji, PNG, Samoa and Vanuatu and are joined by New Caledonia and Cook Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

Organizers have also initiated a four-day workshop for participants to go through first aid training and an ICC Level 1 coaching course leading up to the tournament.

“One of their objective is to increase engagement within the Pacific and the objective is here to show that there are strong cultural connections between Fiji, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu, New Zealand, Cook Islands, New Caledonia opportunities for learning and education which is only possible through cricket on this occasion which wouldn’t have been possible without having a cricket tournament for both the Men’s and Women’s International teams.”

The T20 will be on for a full week ending next week Saturday at the Albert Park in Suva.

Fans are encouraged to come and support their teams.