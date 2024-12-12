Cricket for Good program changing lives

The Cricket for Good Fiji program continues to make a lasting impact on youths by combining life skills with cricket training.

Coach Ambassador Ateca Natole, who has been part of the initiative for two years, highlighted how the program has brought significant changes to her own life.

She credited the initiative for helping her grow into a more mature and modern individual.

“For instance, before, peer pressure was a major temptation in my life. Ever since Cricket for Good entered my life, there has been a drastic change. I’ve improved from being a tempted teenager to a more modernized and mature young lady that I am today.”

Natole’s journey with Cricket for Good began as a participant before progressing to coach and now to coach ambassador.

She emphasized the program’s role in fostering positive development among youths, particularly in helping them navigate challenges and build resilience.