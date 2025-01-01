Carey backs paceman Starc to win fitness race ahead of final test

[Source: Reuters]

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has backed Mitchell Starc to be ready for the decisive fifth and final test of the series against India when it starts in Sydney despite doubts over the fast bowler’s fitness.

Starc was sent for back scans after clutching his ribs and side in the latter stages of Australia’s thrilling 184-run victory in the fourth test in Melbourne, which earned Pat Cummins’ side a 2-1 series lead.

“He’ll be fine, he’ll push through,” Carey said. “I have played with Starcy for a long time now and he is one of the toughest cricketers I have played with.

“So he’ll grimace, he’ll grab his rib, no doubt, but he’ll be ready for the contest.”

Despite seeing Starc claim only one wicket during the fourth test, the vital scalp of Virat Kolhi during India’s second innings run chase, Carey was impressed with the 34-year-old’s performance at the MCG.

“I thought that first spell (on the last day in Melbourne) without the reward was, you know, some of the best bowling I’ve seen this series from him,” he said.

“He’s got an opportunity now to help this team in a test match. He’ll be up for the contest. And I think his bowling just got better throughout the series.”

The win in Melbourne means the Australians can claim the series, and with it the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a draw in Sydney.

Carey stressed, however, that he and his team mates would be pushing for another victory to seal the series in style.

“To go into this last game 2-1 up is great for the group but it’s another opportunity to win a test match,” he said.

“We always play to win the game and then work backwards from there.

“(We’re in) a good position but I think this group’s really keen to come here, put our good foot forward from day one and see what happens.”