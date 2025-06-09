Bigger rewards raise the stakes in Cricket Fiji Super 8

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Cricket Fiji Super 8 has taken a significant step forward, with bigger rewards and greater support for teams helping raise the intensity of the competition this year.

Cricket Fiji CEO Anushil Kumar says the decision to increase the tournament’s rewards has contributed to a more competitive championship, with teams battling harder throughout the competition that concluded over the weekend in Suva.

The winner’s prize money was increased by 300 percent, from $1,000 to $4,000, while the runners-up receive $1,000, with $500 for third place and $200 for fourth.

Each team also received a $1,000 preparation grant, while transportation costs were covered for participating teams.

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Kumar says the increased incentives were reflected on the field, with the defending champions Kabara knocked out of contention before eventually finishing third.

“The defending champion bowing out speaks for itself. That shows how stiff the competition was at this year’s Super 8 championship.”

The tournament also attracted strong support from spectators, with fans turning up throughout the competition and creating one of the biggest crowds Cricket Fiji has seen for the event.

After a tightly contested campaign, Moce were eventually crowned the 2026 Super 8 champions, claiming the title in a tournament that Cricket Fiji believes has set a stronger benchmark for future competitions.

With the Super 8 now complete, Cricket Fiji will turn its attention to school zonal competitions, while plans are also being developed for a similar championship for women.

Kumar says the organisation wants to provide greater opportunities and exposure across the sport, with women’s cricket also a key part of its future plans.