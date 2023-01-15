Adair shines in Ireland's six-wicket win

Former Ulster rugby player Ross Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to level the T20 series between the sides in with one to play.

Captain Craig Ervine scored 42 as Zimbabwe made 144 off their 20 overs, Graham Hume with 3-17 and Harry Tector 2-22 the pick of the Irish bowlers.

Openers Adair and Andrew Balbirnie put on 48 for the first wicket in reply and Ireland progressed towards victory.

Adair was playing only his second match for Ireland, having made his debut in the five-wicket defeat by Zimbabwe on Thursday.

He smashed his 65 off just 47 balls, including four sixes and two fours.

The final match in the three-match series will take place on Sunday, followed by a three-match series of one-day internationals.