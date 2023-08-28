Cousins go head to head in Badminton final

The Fiji Secondary Schools Badminton Championship has determined its finalists.

The initial Girls Singles final will witness Maliti Chung contending against her cousin Leilah Chung.

The two girls are both from Yat Sen Phoenix Team.

For the boys final clash will feature Jin (Kevin) Zhe Du of International School Suva and Nathan Li of Yat Sen Phoenix.

Meanwhile, despite their first appearance in the tournament, Adi Cakobau School girls came out strong to reach the quarterfinal.

The final is currently underway at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall.