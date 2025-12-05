Community unites during Jittu Vuvale Fun Day

Jittu Estate in Suva was alive with activity throughout the day as youths, children and families came together for the community’s Vuvale Fun Day.

The event was organised by Inspire Pacific with the aim of uniting the community through sport while raising awareness about issues currently affecting young people around the country.

Inspire Pacific director Ben Morrison said he was pleased with the strong turnout and confirmed that the organization plans to host more community events in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is definitely not the last time we will be having these types of events, and we hope sporting bodies can also host more types of things like this especially for the youths.”

Jittu Estate is among the communities in the Central Division facing high crime rates, particularly involving youths.

Morrison said one of the key objectives of the Vuvale Fun Day was to provide young people with positive and constructive activities such as sports, helping steer them away from illegal and harmful behavior.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.