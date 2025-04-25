The electric atmosphere of Day 2 at the Coca-Cola Games reached fever pitch with the 4x100m relays, showcasing not just speed, but the razor-sharp precision of teamwork and the raw desire to win.

In a breathtaking Senior Boys final, Suva Grammar School executed flawless baton changes and explosive sprints to snatch the gold, leaving Queen Victoria School to take silver and Marist Brothers High School with the bronze.

The Senior Girls race was again a close one with Adi Cakobau School securing tthe gold. Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School displayed incredible speed for the silver, while Suva Grammar School once again found themselves on the podium with the bronze.

The Intermediate Boys final delivered a heart-stopping photo finish, with Queen Victoria School edging out their rivals for the gold, leaving Marist Brothers High School with the silver and Grammar claiming another bronze.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School won gold in Intermediate Girls relay, powering their way to gold whileAdi Cakobau School settled for the silver, and Natabua High School secured the bronze.

The Junior Boys final saw MGM blazing across the track to claim gold, leaving SGS to settle for silver and Maristwith the bronze.

In a thrilling Junior Girls race, Adi Cakobau School clinched the gold in a hard-fought victory. MGM displayed incredible speed for the silver, while Jasper Williams High School powered through for the bronze.

The Sub Junior Boys final witnessed Marist sprinting to gold, with Grammar taking silver and Queen Victoria School the bronze.

Finally, the Sub Junior Girls relay saw MGM take the top spot for gold, with Jasper claiming silver and Adi Cakobau School securing the bronze.

