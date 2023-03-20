Bulldogs survive late Wests Tigers surge

Viliame Kikau makes a bust at Belmore.

Village Kikau and the Bulldogs survived a late surge from Apisai Koroisau and the Wests Tigers to hold on to a 26-22 victory in their NRL round three clash.

The Bulldogs were set to cruise towards victory with a 20-lead after 66 minutes but the Wests Tigers ran in three tries in four minutes to set up a thrilling finale.

Wests Tigers skipper Api Koroisau lead from the front, making 44 tackles in his third game as a Tiger.

Match Highlights 🎥 – #NRLBulldogsTigers The Bulldogs have survived a late surge from a desperate Wests Tigers side to hold on to a 26-22 victory in a thrilling Round 3 clash at Belmore. pic.twitter.com/z6jz0r8NMr — NRL (@NRL) March 19, 2023

The Bulldogs celebrate Hayze Perham’s first try [ Source: NRL]

His former Panther Kikau was placed on report in the 57th minute for a dangerous contact.

In another close match, the Raiders edged the Sharks 24-20.