BUla FC suffers second loss in OFC Pro League

Extra Bula FC suffered their second defeat of the OFC Pro League season, going down 1–0 to Tahiti United last night.

The match remained scoreless through the first half and into the break before Tahiti United finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

They held firm defensively to protect their lead until the final whistle.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the loss, head coach Stephan Auvary said he has seen encouraging improvements in his side’s performances.

He emphasized that the team’s focus remains on long-term development throughout the tournament rather than chasing immediate results.

Auvary urged supporters to remain patient and understanding, stressing that the team is still building its identity and style of play as the competition progresses.

The OFC Pro League now shifts to Australia, where Extra Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United on the 22nd of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.