Bula FC slowly finding their footing in OFC Pro League

The Extra Supermarket Bula Boys side now sits at third place in the OFC Pro League competition.

They have a total of five points from one win, one loss and two draws.

They drew 2-all with Vanuatu United in their opening clash, before going down 1-0 to Auckland FC.

They then defeated Solomon Kings 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with South Melbourne.

Sitting on first place with five wins and 15 points is Auckland FC, while South Melbourne is in second with two wins and two draws, with a total of eight points.

You can watch Bula FC’s next game against Tahiti United on tomorrow at 5:30pm.

