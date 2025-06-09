Bryne satisfied with Flying Fijians' on-field discipline

The Flying Fijians are set to defend their Pacific Nations Cup title this afternoon as they take on the Brave Blossoms in Utah.

Head coach Mick Byrne is satisfied with his team’s on-field discipline, acknowledging that while the team has received cards, their overall discipline has shown improvement over the past year.

“Obviously, people look at two yellow cards and will challenge me on that, but I look at the game and overall, how have we been in our discipline in getting out of the ruck, rolling away, and getting onside and those types of areas, and that’s improved dramatically.”

He states that the team has worked hard to reduce the number of penalties given away for offside and other common infringements.

He sees this as a great improvement in their ability to get behind the line and avoid “lazy penalties”.

The team’s performance has been strong throughout the tournament, and they will be relying on their improved discipline and tactical execution to secure a victory against Japan.

Fiji will face Japan today at 1.35 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.