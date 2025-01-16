Breakthrough for Naikanitoba in darts

Mereoni Naikanitoba

With more than two decades of experience in the sport of darts, Mereoni Naikanitoba finally got her breakthrough after being named in the Fiji Women’s Darts side for the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva next week.

Since picking up the sport in the 1990s, Naikanitoba will be making her national debut for Fiji at the upcoming championship.

Naikanitoba, who is currently the holder of the Fiji Women’s Singles Title, says she is over the moon to finally be given the chance to represent her country.

“To win my singles and to win every game that I play. I’m looking forward to it and I’m proud to represent Fiji in darts. Especially darts as no everybody knows about this game, just a few of us, and now we’re trying to introduce this game to schools.”

Setting high ambitions for the championship, Naikanitoba aims to win all her matches.

She says if it wasn’t for the support of her two daughters in the sport, should wouldn’t be the player she is today.

The championship will be held from next week Tuesday to Sunday at the Metro Events Centre in Suva.