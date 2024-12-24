Todd hopes to do better for Fiji Amateur Boxing

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach, Cam Todd, is setting ambitious goals for himself as he prepares to lead the national boxing teams into the upcoming year.

The New Zealand national acknowledges that while he has been fully committed to developing the national representatives, he believes there is always room for improvement.

Todd played a key role in Fiji’s historic achievement at the Pacific Games last year, coaching Jone Davule to win gold for the first time in 20 years.

Having been with Fiji Amateur Boxing since June of last year, Todd is confident there is still untapped talent to be discovered in Fiji.

“Still think I could have done more. I’m happy with the progress we’ve made. I set really high standards for myself, and every two months I look back and see what we have achieved and obviously I wish we could have done more. But, all things considered, think I’ve had a good 18 months.”

He adds that there is an exciting calendar for the year 2025, and he is looking forward to working with his team in the coming months.