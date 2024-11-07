Todd calls for more female boxers

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is encouraging more women to take up the sport of boxing.

Todd says he was disappointed to see no female athletes compete in the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Boxing competition at the LICI Courts in Suva over the past two days.

He adds the tournament can be a pathway for women in the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to pursue boxing.

It is also understood that only a few female boxers are competing in the tournament, but only on the final day due to the less numbers of female boxers.

Todd was present at the LICI Courts from Tuesday, scouting boxers for his national side.

“Next year it’ll be nice to have some female boxers form army and police so I’ll be working on that. But great atmosphere, great turnout and looking forward to the finals tomorrow (today) as well.”

Finals for the different boxing categories will be carried out today at the courts, and fans and supporters are encouraged to come out in numbers.

The finals will start at 2pm today and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.