TKO win for Davis against Garcia

[Source: Showtime Boxing]

Gervonta Davis defeated Luis Garcia and retained his WBA lightweight title via an eighth-round TKO.

Garcia failed to come out of his corner in the ninth round after telling his team he can’t see in between rounds.

The “Tank” brushed Garcia back against the ropes with a stinging left hand in the eighth round and just moments later deposited a right to the body and another whipping left to the head.

As a result, Garcia complained about his vision and didn’t get off his stool for the ninth round, crediting Davis with a TKO to retain his WBA world lightweight title at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

With the victory, the “Tank” can now look forward to clash with another Garcia in Ryan Garcia as the two young sensations have a fight this year.