Timely sponsor for Hill

[Source: Supplied]

Extra Supermarket has jumped on board to sponsor professional boxer Winston Hill for his upcoming fight against Vanuatu’s Roy Ser on August 10th at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Director of Extra Supermarket Abhishek Abhimannu expressed excitement about partnering with Hill. He emphasized their commitment to supporting local athletes and confidence in Hill making Fiji proud.

Hill states that the sponsorship is very meaningful to him and motivates him to perform his best for his family, supporters, and country.

The South Pacific Boxing promotion is scheduled for August 10th.