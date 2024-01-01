Singh slowly shits focus to his life after boxing

Boxer Nathan Singh

Boxer Nathan Singh has announced his plans to shift his focus to building his career after boxing in 2024.

Despite having a few upcoming bouts, Singh asserts that his dream is to become a nutritionist.

He intends to participate in a few more fights before retiring from the sport for good.

“Giving boxing another 24 months. And after that, I’m trying to retire and continue my career as a nutritionist because there’s life after boxing”

Singh is set to face Mohammed Ali first in March.

The 24-year-old also asserts that he plans to fight Mikaele Ravulaca next.

The Singh and Ali bout is set on the 2nd of March at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva under the Bluewater Boxing Promotions in March.