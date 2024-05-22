Singh grateful for chance to fight

James Singh (left), Semi Dauloloma

Fiji heavyweight boxing champion James Singh says that participating in the upcoming Blue Water Boxing Promotion will allow him to continue providing for his family.

He will face Semi Dauloloma once again after defeating him last year.

Singh says while his opponent was not fully prepared the last time they met, Dauloloma appears to be fit and in shape when he turned up for the contract signing today.

“He is fit, we can see he has put in some work, he was too big when I fought him last time but he is shaped now and I will need to put my stomach in a bit now and focus on training so we can give the fans the fight they want.”

He adds this may also be his last local fight and he looks forward to meet international opponents this year.

The duo will face-off at the Vodafone Arena on the 22nd of next month.