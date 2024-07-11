Silisia dies just days after maiden title bout

Boxer Lemuel Silisia [Source: ABC News]

Family and friends have paid tribute to boxer Lemuel Silisia who died in hospital days after competing in a professional bout in regional New South Wales.

Described as a “brother, friend and father-to-be,” Silisia, a Solomon Islander who lived and worked in Australia, died on Wednesday night, his family said.

Silisia was competing in the World Boxing Foundation Australasian Super Lightweight Title fight in Tamworth on Saturday night.

The ABC understands about 1,000 people watched the fight, which went for eight rounds.

Silisia knocked down his opponent, Adam Flood, in the third round but lost the contest on points in a fight that onlookers described as “tough and clean”.

After the fight, he answered questions from the media, spoke to supporters in the crowd and posed for photos with them.

Later, family members informed his large following in Solomon Islands and his adopted home of Tamworth that the champion boxer was fighting for his life in hospital.

Family members reported his death on Wednesday night.

The cause of his death is unclear.