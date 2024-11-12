SBW pays tribute to Haider

Former All Black star Sonny Bill Williams paid tribute to fallen Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider, offering heartfelt condolences to Haider’s family and loved ones via a call from Australia this afternoon.

Williams was the chief guest at the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event last month, where Haider was hospitalised after his knockout loss to Australia-based Chinese boxer, Runqi Zhou.

He expressed his support to the grieving family, calling Haider a “great young man” from a “beautiful family,” and acknowledges the tragedy’s impact on the community. Williams also promises to personally visit the Singh family to extend his support.

Article continues after advertisement

“I just wanted to say a quick message to Nathan Ubayd’s family, his wife, his mother, his father, his siblings, his children. I just wanted to send my love to everyone here, the community here in Australia. We want to send our love.”

Through his message, Williams extends solidarity with Haider’s family, reinforcing the support of those around them.

The late Ubayd Haider passed away on Sunday night at the Lautoka Aspen Hospital and will be laid to rest at 8 pm tonight.