Ravalaca challenges Haider

Mikaele Ravalaca Junior [Source: Mikaele Ravalaca Junior/ Facebook]

Mikaele Ravalaca Junior has fearlessly issued a public challenge to Ubayd Haider for the Super Featherweight and Lightweight titles.

With the moniker ‘High Voltage’, Ravalaca exudes confidence as he calls out to boxing promoters to arrange this anticipated fight.

He expresses readiness and eagerness for the challenge, emphasizing that he has long awaited this opportunity and is more than prepared for it.

Ravalaca boldly asserts himself as the top contender for the two titles.

“I’m looking forward to fight for Super featherweight and lightweight in Fiji. Nathan (Ubayd Haider) is holding that title, the Super featherweight and lightweight division. I think I’m the top contender for that title. ”

Ravalaca also called Haider out claiming that he has been escaping and does not want to fight.

He is urging Haider to accept his challenge.

Ravalaca is currently in Australia, fresh off a split decision victory over Australian Ziyee Lee two months ago.