Narayan calls for development and support

The Boxing Commission of Fiji Chairman says that many talented boxers were observed in the north over the weekend.

Adi Narayan who was present at the boxing competition believes that with proper guidance, boxers from the northern division will see significant improvement.

While the boxing event at Subrail Park received widespread praise, the BCF has reached out to several trainers, encouraging them to collaborate with northern boxers to aid their growth.

“The Boxing Association is on board with us to develop the pathway for Pro-Am. There are a lot of young boys, we saw, they have to go through amateur to come into professional boxing.”

BCF has also emphasized that it will try to provide all the necessary equipment and tools for these trainings.