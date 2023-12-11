Kauyaca hungry for international bouts

Fiji’s cruiserweight boxing champion Alifereti Kauyaca

Fiji’s cruiserweight boxing champion Alifereti Kauyaca is hoping to secure another international fight in the near future.

Kauyaca got his first taste of international boxing when he defeated Indian boxer Kuldeep Singh with a fourth round TKO in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion in Nadi over the weekend

“I was expecting it as a tough one and this is an achievement for me after this fight, 10 fights after this and more doors will open for me to go maybe international. This my first international ever.”

The 29-year-old who hails from Bukuya village in Ba says he will maintain his training for now and await word from his management and promoters for another shot at an overseas boxer.