Kauyaca beats Kwadjo, remains unbeaten

Fiji Cruiserweight champion Alifereti Kauyaca retained his title after beating Joseph Kwadjo on points at the Vodafone Arena.

A well planned fight saw Kauyaca coming out on top with all judges scores going in favor of the Bukuya, Ba man.

The win was Kauyaca’s 10th win from 11 fights with one draw which means he remains unbeaten.

Kauyaca dropped a few kilos in hours to fight Kwadjo and he says it really affected his strength but he managed to pull through in the 10 rounds main bout of the Bluewater Promotions.

Kauyaca says Kwadjo was the last man standing in his weight category and now he’s proven that he’s the best cruiserweight boxer in Fiji.

The former Queen Victoria School student adds he trained in the village for this fight.

Kauyaca is the son of former Fiji heavyweight boxer Silovate Junior.