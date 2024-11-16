Jake Paul defeats boxing legend Mike Tyson

[Source: Arise News]

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul pulled off a surprising victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson in a much-anticipated fight, despite an age gap of more than 30 years.

The fight went the full eight rounds, each lasting two minutes, with Paul winning by unanimous decision.

Tyson started strong, showing glimpses of his former glory, but as the fight progressed, he seemed to tire.

Paul, on the other hand, grew more confident and managed to put Tyson on the defensive in the final rounds.

After the decision was announced, the two fighters embraced, showing mutual respect after their headline-making clash.