Haider hospitalized

Fiji’s Ubayd Haider [left] lost to China’s Runqi Zhou

Fiji’s Ubayd Haider was rushed to the Nadi Hospital following his knockout to China’s Runqi Zhou in the IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight bout at the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event.

Haider took on a lot of heavy body punches from Zhao throughout the entire bout, where he played defense for most of the bout.

Promoter Freddy Chand and chief guest Sonny Bill Williams left for the hospital to visit Haider after the event.

According to promoter Chand, Haider has been admitted to the ICU Ward.