Fijian boxers to represent in New Zealand event

Fijian boxers are set to gain international exposure, with two athletes from the February 22nd Bluewater Boxing Promotion event next year heading to New Zealand to compete in Peach Promotions.

The event, which will also contribute proceeds to the family of late boxer Ubayd Haider, will serve as a platform to showcase local talent.

Meanwhile, plans for a dedicated fundraising program for Haider have been deferred to 2025.

Boxing Commission of Fiji chair Adi Narayan confirmed that two boxers will be chose from the February 22nd event to go fight in New Zealand.

“We have been approached by promoters in New Zealand to send a couple of boxers soon after the February 22nd program. Two standout boxers from that event will go to New Zealand and fight in Alan Peach’s program, Peach Promotions.”

Narayan clarified that the Ubayd Haider fundraising program that was supposedly arranged by Alan Kumar was not cancelled but postponed.

Bluewater Boxing Promotions will host four major events throughout the year, scheduled for February, May, September, and November.