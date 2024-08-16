Fans to come out in numbers

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is calling out to the general public of Navua to come out in numbers this Saturday to witness the first-ever amateur boxing tournament to be held in the area.

Todd says that there has been a lot of interest among the youths of Navua since conducting a boxing clinic in the area earlier this year, and intends to cultivate and grow the sport in surrounding communities.

“We’ll have about 25-35 fights, so it’ll be a really good Saturday afternoon. So come and watch the boxing, watch all the new young talent come through, it’ll be a lot of fun for everyone.”

The tournament, hosted by the Kwaca Na Vatu Boxing Club, will feature more than 20 bouts, with boxers aged 10 to 12-years-old.

The tournament will be held at Vashist Muni College in Navua on Saturday and will kick start at noon.