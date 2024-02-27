FABA awaits funding for Olympic Games Qualifier

FABA General Secretary Viliame Kasanawaqa.

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association says it is awaiting funding from the Fiji National Sports Commission and goodwill sponsors to send a five-member squad to an Olympic Qualifying tournament in Thailand in May.

FABA General Secretary Viliame Kasanawaqa says the Association hopes to send four males and a female to the competition.

“We’ve put out our expressions of interest this month, so that’s looking promising, we have also put down a couple of names for consideration. Now talking about funding, that is a bit of a constraint for us but we are reaching out to our partners to see what other options that we can put the boxers through.”

Kasanawaqa says the five boxers that FABA hopes to send to the Olympic Qualifying event, including 2023 Pacific Games gold medallist Jone Davule, Elia

Rokobuli, Aminiasi Saratibau, Nehal Chand and Jasmine Daunakamakama.

Meanwhile, FABA will host an event in Suva on Friday between a Team Fiji Selection squad and the touring British Royal Navy squad.