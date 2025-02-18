Daunivavana set for Rokotuva

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana. [File Photo]

Local professional boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana will be making his return to the ring after six months when he faces Masitogi Rokotuva in the Blue Water Boxing Promotions in Suva on Saturday.

He last fought against and defeated veteran Ronald Naidu in a welterweight clash in August.

Daunivavana has been preparing for his upcoming bout over the past six weeks and is excited to face Masitogi.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know I haven’t stepped in the ring for a long time, but coming this Saturday, we’ve been training for six weeks now and we’re ready to step in the ring. There will be a lot of fireworks.”

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link