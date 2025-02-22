Daunivavana, Kauyaca and Kwadjo dominate

Joseph Kwadjo

Boxing fans witnessed a night of electrifying action at the Bluewater Boxing Promotion event this evening at the Vodafone Arena in Suva as Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana, Alivereti Kauyaca, and Joseph Kwadjo delivered impressive victories in their respective bouts.

In the welterweight division, Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana showcased his dominance with a second-round TKO victory over Masitogi Rokotuva.

Daunivavana’s power and precision overwhelmed Rokotuva, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.

The first cruiserweight contest of the night saw Alivereti Kauyaca claim a hard-fought victory over Paulo Ratumaikuro by unanimous decision.

Kauyaca controlled the bout with superior technique and strategic execution, earning the judges’ nod after an intense contest.

Joseph Kwadjo delivered one of the most decisive performances of the evening, securing a second-round TKO against Robin Hazelman.

Kwadjo’s relentless assault sent Hazelman to the canvas three times before the referee stepped in to end the fight, cementing his dominance in the cruiserweight division.

With these results, Daunivavana, Kauyaca, and Kwadjo reinforced their reputations as top contenders in Fijian boxing, setting the stage for even greater matchups in the future.