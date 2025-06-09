Daunivavana faces toughest fight of his career

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana

Local professional boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana is preparing for what could be the most challenging fight of his career, as he squares off against New Zealand’s Dylan Archer in the highly anticipated Kings Boxing Promotion event next month.

The 28-year-old has been training intensely in recent weeks, placing a strong emphasis on building his stamina and endurance ahead of the July showdown.

Archer is no stranger to Fijian fans, having previously fought in the country against local fighters Winston Hill and Sireli Navua over the past three years.

His return to the ring in Suva adds extra intrigue to what is expected to be a thrilling clash.

Daunivavana acknowledges the tough task ahead but remains determined to make a strong statement in the ring.

“Out of all my past fights, this will be my toughest fight. It’s an international fight against a New Zealand fighter, a top New Zealand fighter, so yes it will be tough and we are ready.”

With a professional record that includes nine wins, eight by knockout, alongside 11 losses and three draws, Daunivavana brings solid experience into the ring.

His most recent bout saw him dispatch Masitogi Rokotuva with a second-round knockout at the Vodafone Arena in February.

The much-anticipated fight between Daunivavana and Archer is set to take place at the same venue, the Vodafone Arena, on July 19th.

