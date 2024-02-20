Change in venue for boxing event

Alifereti Kauyaca (left) and Joseph Kwadjo

The first boxing program for the year is just a week away and the promoter has decided to make a few changes including the venue.

Bluewater Boxing Promotions event for next Saturday will now be held at the Vodafone Arena.

It was earlier scheduled for the FMF Gymnasium due to public demand.

Article continues after advertisement

Promoter Mohammed Sameer Khan believes more fans will now be able to watch all the action.

Khan says there’ll be more fights this year.

The main bought next weekend will feature Alifereti Kauyaca and Joseph Kwadjo.

Some exciting boxers like Sikeli Senidoko, Rakuro Daunivavana and Mikaele Ravalaca will be in action on fight night as well.

Ubayd Haider formerly known as Nathan Singh will fight Mohammed Ali of Nadi.

The promoter is already looking ahead to his second program because he’s confident next weekend’s event will be a hit.