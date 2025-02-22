Chand carries Father's boxing legacy

Junior Abhay Chand’s middleweight clash against Fiji representative Samisoni Gonewai today carries personal meaning, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, a former middleweight champion of Fiji.

The 19-year-old Nadroga, Navosa native’s journey into boxing began in his early school years, under the guidance of his father, Abhay Chand.

“My father motivated me since I grew up watching him doing boxing. I started getting interested in boxing and when I came of age, my dad trained me.”

Article continues after advertisement

Chand’s preparation for the fight has been thorough as he focused on studying his opponent.

“Basically, for my preparation, I was watching all the videos of my opponent Samisoni Gonewai, He’s a tough opponent because he met all those overseas boxers back in the 2024 Commonwealth games. I was watching all his leg and skills.”

Chand adds that he is expecting a good fight, as his opponent is a tough one with a lot of amateur bouts.

Chand’s father and family will be ringside to witness his fight.

The Blue water boxing promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva to-night with the gates opening at 1pm.

Overseas viewers can tune in via pay-per-view on FBC’s viti.plus.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link