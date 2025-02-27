Boxing 'one step closer' to 2028 Olympics inclusion

[Source: BBC SPORT - Lewis Richardson (right) claimed Great Britain's only boxing medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics]

World Boxing has been granted provisional recognition as the sport’s international governing federation by the International Olympic Committee.

Boxing is not currently part of the programme for Los Angeles 2028 and the creation of a new global body was the biggest hurdle to the sport’s inclusion in the next Games.

The IOC has run boxing at the past two Olympics after the International Boxing Association (IBA) was suspended as the sport’s world governing body in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.

The Russian-led IBA was then stripped of its status in June 2023 over a failure to implement reforms.

World Boxing was formed in April 2023 and now has 78 members across five continents, including Great Britain.

The IOC said: “The [IOC] assessment concluded that World Boxing has continued to make progress regarding the identified areas of consideration.”

The IOC added World Boxing has met several key criteria to merit provisional recognition, including gaining sufficient members across five continents.

It has also applied the sports integrity process during Paris 2024, providing independent oversight and good governance structures, as well as assurances on revenues and signing up to the World Anti-Doping Code.

