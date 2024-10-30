BCF criticizes promoter

Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan [left] and Freddy Chand

Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan has criticized promoter Freddy Chand, accusing him of failing to meet key responsibilities for last Saturday’s South Pacific Boxing Promotion event at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park.

According to Narayan, Chand neglected to arrange pre-fight drug testing, a requirement that was clearly communicated by the IBO via email.

Narayan also pointed out the absence of an ambulance on-site, saying only two private vehicles were present.

This breached OHS standards that required signing off by midday on the event day.

“Don’t deny your responsibility, and also when he signs the promoters agreement with us, it covers everything, an ambulance to be on standby but this guy seems to be in La La Land so all these things is a breach of compliance.”

Narayan highlighted that when boxer Ubayd Haider needed attention after his match, it was a commission member, not Chand, who escorted him to the hospital.

“Promoters mind was revolving around Sonny Bill Williams, nothing wrong with that. But when Ubayd Haider was taken into the change room, promoters didn’t follow him, one of our members followed him, saw his condition and took him to the hospital. Where was the promoter in all this.”

In response, Freddy Chand told FBC Sports, that he would make further comments after the BCF investigations.

“My answer is simple—ask Adi Narayan if any other boxing promotion this year did drug testing. I’ll respond fully once the BCF investigations are done.”

Featherweight boxer, Haider, remains in an induced coma at the Lautoka Hospital after collapsing in the change room following his ninth round technical knockout loss to China’s Runqi Zhou last weekend.