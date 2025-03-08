Blazing sun, red-hot battle – Drua and Chiefs set for showdown

Captains Frank Lomani and Tupou Vaa’i

The Lautoka heat is cranking up, and so is the anticipation for round 4 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific showdown between the high-flying Chiefs and a Drua side desperate to make a statement at home.

With the sun beating down and Churchill Park set to erupt, the stage is set for a brutal contest where every pass, tackle, and breakdown will count.

With home fans behind them and a point to prove, the Drua are determined to snap their losing streak, while the Chiefs aim to continue their unbeaten run.

Drua captain Frank Lomani remains confident that his side can rise to the occasion, emphasizing the need for discipline and control in the final stages of the game.

“We just need to keep the ball more, cut down on errors, and make sure we finish strong in the last 20 minutes.”

On the other side, Chiefs skipper Tupou Vaa’i knows the challenge that awaits them, especially with the Drua’s reputation of being a different team at home.

“We know the conditions won’t be on our side. The Fijians are a tough team to beat at home, so it’s a big challenge for us to play our game and handle whatever comes our way.”

With wet conditions potentially playing a role, ball control and tactical execution will be crucial.

The Chiefs arrive as favorites, but if history has shown anything, it’s that the Drua at home are never to be underestimated.

The match kicks off at 3.35 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

