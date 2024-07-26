Bigger task ahead for Team Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

The Team Fiji 7s understand that it will not get any easier as they prepare for the last four of the men’s rugby 7s team in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says he has been watching their next opponent and has noted they have made a few changes since they last met in a friendly leading up to the Olympics.

Kolinisau says they will use the time left to review their performance to come out ready for Australia.

“Yeah. I’ve seen Australia, they are playing really well, they are a very good side and they have a few changes from the team we met in Lautoka, I think five changes but we will go back now and sit with the boys and review our games tomorrow and make sure that we come back fit and ready for Australia.”

He looks forward to the team coming out strong in defence as they hope to book a spot in the final for the third consecutive time.

South Africa and France will meet at 1.30am for the first semi-final before Fiji and Australia will meet at 2am on Sunday.