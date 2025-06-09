Big prize, bigger battles at Coral Coast 7s

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s is set to deliver one of its most competitive editions yet, with tournament organisers ramping up the intensity across all divisions.

The return to a 24-team men’s draw has raised the stakes in pool play, where every match now carries knockout-level significance.

With increased overseas participation and bigger prize money on offer, the Sigatoka showcase is shaping up as a true battleground for sevens supremacy.

“Each pool match will almost feel like a final because there’s so much to play for, and that’s what excites us most this year.”

Whyte says the excitement extends well beyond the men’s competition, with a strengthened women’s draw featuring New Zealand Development Sevens, three Australian sides as well as two Chinese squads using the tournament as part of their Olympic development pathway.

The youth division also promises fireworks, with reigning champions Southland Broncos returning to defend their crown against the country’s top emerging talent.

Whyte believes the youth competition offers a glimpse into Fiji’s rugby future, while the increased prize pool, highlighted by a $50,000 men’s division payout, ensures every team arrives hungry for silverware and a share of the spoils.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on the 15th of this month to the 17th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

