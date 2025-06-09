Beckham and Oldman knighted during King Charles birthday

Source: Reuters

Former England football captain David Beckham and acclaimed actor Gary Oldman were knighted yesterday as part of King Charles III’s annual birthday honors list.

Renowned sculptor Antony Gormley was also recognized, being appointed a Companion of Honor.

Beckham, 50, began his career as a trainee with Manchester United in 1993.

He went on to make nearly 400 appearances for the club, winning numerous titles and cups.

He later played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan, while captaining England 58 times and earning 115 international caps.

