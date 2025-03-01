Young females encouraged to take up sports

Former national basketball rep Dale Wise Sauqaqa is working together with other former reps, to bring in more female players to join the sport of basketball.

Sauqaqa, who is the lead coordinator for Go Connections Fiji, hosted one of their basketball programs at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this morning where a large number of girls turned up to participate.

According to Sauqaqa, their main aim is to get more girls involved in sports, and not just basketball.

Just in their second with their program, Sauqaqa says there has been an increase in the number of girls joining their program and taking up other sport.

“So basically what this program is doing is we’re trying to get as much girls interested not only in basketball but to take up sports in general. It’s also a good distraction away from our devices and sitting in front of the TV. SO this is like a great opportunity for parents to bring their children out and get started with sports.”

Sauqaqa was accompanied by another former national rep Estelle Kainamoli, and Basketball Fiji’s Women Engagement Officer, Sera Vugakoto.

The program featured girls between the ages of 6-10 years old, where they underwent drills on dribbling, shooting and passing.

