Who has reached the Second Round?

[Source: FIBA]
United States and Spain were the next two teams to book their spots in the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball WorldCup 2023 on Monday after getting a second win in their respective groups.
USA and Spain – winners of the last four World Cups – joined already-qualified Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro for a total of seven teams who have reached the 16-team next stage of the competition.
Here is a brief look at what the qualified teams have done to reach the Second Round.
Spain
The reigning champions Spain have never finished outside the top 10 of a World Cup, and they will have a chance to extend their stretch of consecutive Quarter-Finals appearances to seven with a 96-78 win over Brazil in Group G. Spain downed Cote d’Ivoire 94-64 in their opener.
USA
United States won the big showdown with Greece 109-81 to improve to 2-0 in Group C. The Americans, who beat New Zealand 99-72 in the opener, had four players score in double figures and five more had at least 8 points against Greece.