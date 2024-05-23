Waqabaca and Hughes attached with Australian club

Filimone Waqabaca (left) and Keenan Hughes [Source: Supplied]

Two national basketball reps and women’s coach Earl Hughes are currently attached with Geelong Association’s NBL1 teams in Victoria, Australia.

Filimone Waqabaca and Keenan Hughes along with the national women’s coach will be fully immersed in the various team programmes to gain as much knowledge, and skills from the Geelong club.

The two-week professional development training opportunity has been made possible through a partnership between Basketball Fiji and the Australian club, with the financial government support through the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Laisiasa Puamau, says last year the Federation completed the season on a high and it’s crucial they maintain the momentum and work to improve their game.

Puamau says having partnerships with overseas clubs is important, to facilitate the type of high performance training and professional development the trio is currently undertaking.

He also says they wish to expand on this new partnership to other national men’s and women’s players as well as team officials.

The players’ program includes both team practice and individual session where they would have the opportunity to experience the standard of training and practical sessions of elite teams, in addition to having specialized focused training on their individual skill areas.

Coach Hughes’ program includes observation of training sessions, participation in coaching clinics, mentorship and feedback sessions, game analysis and networking opportunities.

This will allow him to gain firsthand experience and insights into the coaching methods and strategies employed by professional basketball teams.

Conversely, Puamau reiterates that the valuable insights and experiences will enhance the trios’ professional growth.

Upon their return, the shared learnings will support the development and expansion of the sport in the country.