USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry, dominant defense

[Source: Reuters]

Team USA ran away from Serbia for a 105-79 exhibition game victory on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to improve to 3-0 on the team’s pre-Olympics tour.

Bam Adebayo scored at will — inside and out — and helped Anthony Davis make life difficult for Serbian star and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Davis had six blocks, including a pin off the glass at the 8-minute mark in the fourth quarter that preceded a standing ovation.

Adebayo had 17 points and seven rebounds and Steph Curry had 18 points in the first half and finished with six 3s and 24 points.

Team USA made 16 of 36 shots from 3-point range.

Jokic was 3-of-10 shooting and finished with eight points.

Curry corralled a loose ball and with a lightning release from the left wing, splashed his fifth 3-pointer of the game to inflate the US advantage to 90-63 before LeBron James emphatically stamped a right-handed slam off a lob from Adebayo. The next possession was a highlight reel of dribbling and passing that ended with another Curry 3, followed by James getting downhill and powering for a lefty finish and 31-point lead.

Jokic touched the ball on nearly every possession and passionately implored teammates to dig in defensively to no avail. Jokic spent the fourth quarter seated with Serbia and the US to meet again in the first Pool C game for both countries in the Olympics on July 28.

Shooting and depth stood out as the US gathered around Jokic on the defensive end and spread the ball around with extra passes. Adebayo drained a 3 from the top of the key to push the lead to 81-53 late in the third quarter.

Team USA ended the first half with a finishing kick sparked by high-energy defense and led 59-45 thanks to the bench outscoring the starters, 30-29.

Curry had 18 points in the first 20 minutes. He rattled off a solo run of nine consecutive points at the midpoint of the second quarter and Anthony Edwards nailed a 3 to give the US a 47-40 edge with 4:12 left in the half.

Adebayo stretched the run to 13-2 with consecutive baskets bookended by a pair of Davis rejections of Jokic shots in the lane. After Davis altered another Jokic shot to start the break, Edwards flushed one to extend the lead to 56-42.

Team USA plays two more games before the Olympics begin with pool play this month, with South Sudan up next Saturday in London.