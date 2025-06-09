Naisau thankful for support

Kaunikuila Basketball Club president Ben Naisau

Kaunikuila Basketball Club president Ben Naisau says the support they have been receiving from old scholars, family members, and fans is something they will always be grateful for in hosting their tournament.

With the lack of basketball facilities being one of their biggest challenges, the support they have from sponsors has allowed them to host their Kaunikuila Basketball Competition at one of the best facilities in the country.

Round two of the competition got underway in Hall Two of the Vodafone Arena today.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s one of our biggest challenges, and without the support from our sponsors, fans, and old scholars, hosting this tournament would be very difficult. So we just want to thank them for all their support so far.”

The cost alone of having their competition at the venue is $3000.

Naisau says having a proper basketball court is something the sport desperately needs at this time, noting the increasing interest from youths around the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.