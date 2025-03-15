Local basketball has improved

Former national basketball representative Mereleni Tora says there’s been significant progress in local basketball compared to previous years.

Tora, who has represented Fiji in athletes as well, was one of the officials during the Vodafone Fiji Cup competition in Suva yesterday.

Looking at how players have been competing at previous local club competitions over the past two years, Tora says she has seen a lot of improvement compared to 10 years ago.

She says players these days have more understanding of the game and display impressive skill sets at such an early age.

“From our time, looking at these younger players coming up, their fitness level and their skill level has really improved.”

She believes that more competition and game time for local clubs will certainly improve their performance.

Tora represented Fiji in basketball to the South Pacific Games in 1999 in Gaum, and she was also the youngest member of Team Fiji to the 1995 SPG, where she represented Fiji in athletes.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals and finals of the Fiji Cup will kick start this morning at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

