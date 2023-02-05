LeBron James returns to Los Angeles with history in his grasp

Lakers forward LeBron James returns to Los Angeles on the verge of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after wrapping up a five-game road trip in New Orleans on Saturday night.

‘King James’ now needs just 36 points to pass fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record 38,387 career points after contributing 27 points in the Lakers’ 131-126 loss to the Pelicans.

The 38-year-old has shown no sign of slowing down in his 20th season, where he is averaging more than 30 points per game and made his 19th All-Star game.

Article continues after advertisement

He will have two opportunities to capture what he has called “one of the greatest records in sports” on his home floor next week when the Lakers host the Thunder.